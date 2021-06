Miami-Dade Rescue team are searching in the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 24 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A handout photo made available by the Miami Beach Police Department shows the scene of a partial building collapse in Surfside, Miami-Dade County, Florida, USA, early 24 June 2021. EFE/EPA/MIAMI BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department reported Thursday a partial building collapse in Surfside, about 10 kilometers north of Miami Beach.

Authorities responded to the incident in the early morning with over 80 rescue units working on the scene near 88th street and Collins Avenue, they said.

The cause of the 12-storey building's partial collapse and the extent of the damages or possible casualties are still unknown.