The leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Cornelia Ninova (L), returns the mandate to form a government to the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (R) during their meeting in Sofia , Bulgaria on 07 September 2021. EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgarians were faced Tuesday with the prospect of a third general election since April as the Socialist Party formally abandoned its efforts to form a new government.

"Unfortunately, we are en route to new elections and new negotiations to form a government," President Rumen Radev said after the last of the Socialists' three allotted attempts to forge a consensus with the five other parties in Parliament ended in failure. EFE

