A firefighter on Sept. 2, 2019, arrives at the 75-foot commercial diving boat that caught fire late Sunday off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, then sank this Monday morning while still ablaze; 34 of the 39 people aboard are still missing. EFE-EPA/Ventura County Fire Department

Thirty-four people have gone missing after a 75-foot boat caught fire late Sunday off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, then sank Monday morning while still ablaze, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara Fire Department told EFE.

"Efforts to rescue the missing continue in the area," he said in a telephone interview.