A bus with people evacuated from Mariupol arrives to the Ukraine-Russia border at the border crossing point Veselo-Voznesenka in the Rostov region, Russia, 15 March 2022. Civilians were able to leave the city, on 15 March, thanks to humanitarian corridors organised by the Russian military, with housing and food have been prepared in Russia for those who fled from Mariupol. EFE/EPA/FILE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

A civilian looking outside the window of a bus. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Some 45 buses were headed to the southern port city of Mariupol on Thursday to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate civilians after Russia agreed to open a safe humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian authorities reported.

“Tonight we received a message from the International Committee of the Red Cross that Russia confirmed its readiness to open a humanitarian convoy to the city of Mariupol through the city of Berdyansk. We are sending 45 buses to Mariupol,” Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The strategic port city has been under siege for days and numerous previous attempts to evacuate civilians have been aborted due to Russian shelling.

