People line up for Covid-19 testing in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A community employee in protective gear walks in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 12 April 2022.EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Buying food was a trouble-free errand in Shanghai until the strict Covid-19 lockdown in China’s richest city turned it into an odyssean undertaking.

With over 25,000 coronavirus infections per day, driven by the Omicron variant, authorities have insisted on maintaining a zero Covid policy to curb the spread of the virus.

The latest lockdown in Shanghai restricts the city’s residents to leaving their homes just once per day — unlike during previous iterations of the drastic measure in 2020.

The strict rules have left the some 25 million residents of the city struggling to buy enough food for their families.

