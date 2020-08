An Indian woman waits to give swab samples for coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection testing in a mobile testing clinic in New Delhi, India, 11 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

A migrant Hindu refugee from Pakistan gives swab samples for coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection testing in a mobile testing clinic in New Delhi, India, 11 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STR

Illustration - Ampoules of the antiviral drug Remdesivir for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on display at the University hospital in Essen, Germany, 03 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Illustration - A medical worker checks an ampoule of the antiviral drug Remdesivir for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at the University hospital in Essen, Germany, 03 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

India pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare announced on Thursday that it was launching a generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir, which is being used for treating serious cases of COVID-19 at a more competitive price for the Indian market.

The medication, which will be sold under the brand name Remdac, will be priced at around 2,800 rupees ($36) for a 100 mg injection, the company said in a statement.