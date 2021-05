Family and friends attend the Yumbo funeral of Nicolas Guerrero, who was shot on 02 May during clashes with the Colombian police in Cali, Colombia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Pablo Rodriguez

A group of people dance during a protest in rejection of the violence that occurred in demonstrations, in the Parque Nacional of Bogota, Colombia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Hundreds of protesters take part in a protest against the economic policies and to condemn the police brutality of the Colombian Government at El Retiro Park, in Madrid, center Spain, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Groups of people participate in a protest in rejection of the violence that occurred in demonstrations, in the Parque Nacional of Bogota, Colombia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Voices calling for dialog to end violence in Colombia are gaining prominence as protests against President Ivan Duque's government continued, a week after they erupted against proposed tax reforms but now viewed as a reflection of the discontent of a large section of society.

As demonstrations continued for the ninth consecutive day on Thursday, Duque made a call to "listen to one another as a society and find solutions" although he has yet to reach out to the protest organizations. EFE