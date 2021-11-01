A teacher talks to students in a classroom at a school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

A teacher writes on a whiteboard as she teaches students in a classroom at a school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

The Cambodian government Monday declared the reopening of the country after fully vaccinating more than 78 percent of the population, including children, during the months of lockdown measures.

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the full reopening of the country's economy at the launch of the vaccination campaign for children aged 5 years at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh.

However, foreigners traveling to the country will only be able to enter from Nov.30 provided they are vaccinated and comply with the test and quarantine requirements. EFE