People wear face masks as they travel on a motorized cart near Central Market in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 14 April 2020 (issued 15 April 2020). EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia’s parliament is processing a state of emergency law to combat the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, which would give unlimited powers to the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen, raising the concerns of human rights organizations and an increasingly cornered opposition.

The draft law to govern the country in a state of emergency was unanimously passed by the National Assembly on Apr. 7 and is expected to be ratified by the Senate on Friday. EFE-EPA