A Cambodian guard of honor stands in a line during a ceremony at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (2-L) attends a ceremony at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Self-exiled former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy waves to journalists as he lands at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Self-exiled former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy speaks to journalists after landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Cambodian authorities reinforced security along its border amid the possible return of an exiled opposition leader on Saturday, the country’s Independence Day.

The leader of the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CCHR) Sam Rainsy touched down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on the afternoon. EFE-EPA