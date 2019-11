A Cambodian guard of honor stands in a line during a ceremony at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Self-exiled former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy waves to journalists as he lands at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Self-exiled former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy speaks to journalists after landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Lawyers for Kem Sokha speak to the media in front of former opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) leader Kem Sokha's house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/KITH SEREY

Lawyers for Kem Sokha speak to the media in front of former opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) leader Kem Sokha's house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/KITH SEREY

A Cambodian opposition leader was on Sunday released from house arrest more than two years after he was first detained, according to a Phnom Penh court.

The release of Kem Sokha comes a day after fellow Cambodian National Rescue Party co-founder Sam Rainsy landed in Malaysia from self-imposed exile in Paris as part of his attempt to return to Cambodia. EFE-EPA