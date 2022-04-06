Ethiopians gather for an event marking the one year anniversary of the war in Tigray in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Ethiopian General Bacha Debele (C) joins other leaders from military, government and civil society for an event marking the one year anniversary of the war in Tigray in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An Ethiopian woman weeps during an event marking the one year anniversary of the war in Tigray in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The security forces of the northern Ethiopian region of Amhara and civilian authorities have carried out a "campaign of ethnic cleansing" in neighboring Tigray with abuses that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tuesday in a new report.

In addition, the authorities in Western Tigray and their allies also committed massacres and other war crimes against Amhara civilians, the two human rights organizations said.

Since the civil war in Tigray began in November 2020, "Amhara officials and security forces have engaged in a relentless campaign of ethnic cleansing to force Tigrayans in Western Tigray from their homes," said HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth.

(...)