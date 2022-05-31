Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a joint with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky press conference at Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 May 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday proposed a complete freeze on the sale and purchase of new firearms after an 18-year-old gunman shot dead 19 students and two teachers at a school in the United States.

Trudeau introduced a bill in parliament that would tighten gun control in Canada and freeze private ownership of all short-barrelled firearms by making it illegal to buy them.

“Through this legislation, we will move forward with a national freeze on handgun ownership. In other words, it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada once this bill becomes law,” the prime minister tweeted. EFE