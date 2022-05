US First Lady Jill Biden (C) with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (R) talk with volunteers at the Slovak-Ukraine border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, 08 May 2022. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

US First Lady Jill Biden (R) with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (L) addressing the media at the Slovak-Ukraine border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, 08 May 2022. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

US First Lady Jill Biden (C) meets with NGO workers at the Slovak-Ukraine border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, 08 May 2022. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media ahead of a meeting with Democratic Speaker of the House from California Nancy Pelosi (not pictured) in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 17 November 2021. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday, the mayor’s office of Irpin city confirmed.

Trudeau, accompanied by Irpin’s mayor Oleksandr Markushin, visited several areas in the city, located near Kyiv, according to Ukrinform news agency.

The premier’s visit to Ukraine coincides with a virtual meeting of the G7 leaders that is set to take place later on Sunday and in which Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zekenskyy is expected to take part.

(...)