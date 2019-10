Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau casts his vote with his family Sophie Gregoire (L) his daughter Ella Grace (C) and his sons Xavier (R) and Hadrien at the polling station during the country's 43rd general election day in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Oct. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALERIE BLUM

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd during a victory speech in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VALERIE BLUM

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau (L) and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (R), kiss after a victory speech in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/VALERIE BLUM

Canada's Justin Trudeau has won a second term in office but has lost his parliamentary majority.

According to provisional results, Trudeau's Liberal Party will get 156 of the 338 seats in the parliament's lower chamber, the House of Commons, 14 fewer than those needed to govern without support from other parties.EFE-EPA