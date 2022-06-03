Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday signed a historic $1.3-billion land claim settlement with an indigenous Canadian group for “wrongfully” taking almost half of their reserve land more than a century ago.

Trudeau signed the settlement with tribal chief Ouray Crowfoot of the Siksika Nation in a ceremony at Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park in Alberta to reach “one of the largest agreements of its kind reached in Canada,” said an official statement.

“The settlement aims to right past wrongs dating back over a century when the government broke its Blackfoot Treaty promise and wrongfully took almost half of Siksika Nation’s reserve land,” the statement said.

The compensation resolves several litigations over outstanding land claims, including about 46,500 hectares of Siksika's Reserve and certain mineral rights taken by Canada in 1910. EFE