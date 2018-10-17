Darren Karasiuk, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Recreational Use at MedReleaf, poses for a photo in a grow room in Markham, Canada, 21 June 2018. MedReleaf is a licensed Canadian producer of cannabis for medicinal use. Starting 17 October 2018, recreational use of marijuana will be legal across Canada. Each province will decide its own rules for where marijuana will be sold and where it may be consumed. The City of Markham is on the north-east border of Toronto. EPA-EFE/FILE/WARREN TODA

The Government of Canada will announce the pardon of Canadians convicted of possession of marijuana on Wednesday, the day that recreational cannabis consumption will be legalized throughout the country.

According to media reports on Tuesday, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pardon individuals convicted in the past for possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people could benefit from the measure.

Trudeau said Tuesday to questions from journalists: "We're going to be working on that as I've said, as soon as the day of legalization comes into force."

For many Canadians, the criminal record of possessing marijuana for recreational use means they cannot travel to the United States.

A conviction for possession of marijuana allows US Border Patrol agents to prevent Canadian residents from entering their country since Ottawa shares the database that contains all of Canada's criminal records with Washington.

A spokesperson for the US Customs and Border Protection agency, Todd Owen, said in a teleconference with Canadian journalists that the amnesty will not guarantee that people with criminal records of possession of marijuana can enter the US territory in future.

Owen also pointed out that simply admitting at the border that an individual has used marijuana at some point in his or her life is reason enough to prevent entry into the US.

The recreational use of marijuana is legal in nine US states, as well as in Washington DC.