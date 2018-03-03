Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) speaks during his pre-election campaign rally at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Mar 3, 2018 EFE-.EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The president of Russia and incumbent candidate in Russia's coming presidential elections promised his voters on Saturday a future full of -Bright victories- if reelected, which according to all polls is a bygone conclusion.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin attended an electoral rally and pop concert at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium and gave a stirring speech to around 100.000 supporters.

Putin said during his rally speech, if he was elected "We will do everything to make (our children and grandchildren) happy," and added "If not us, no one will do this for us. But if we succeed, the coming decades, the whole of the 21st century, will pass under the sign of our bright victories,"

As if on cue, Putin asked his supporters "Will we?" and the stadium roared with a deafening "Yes!"

After his brief intervention, Putin informed the public that the Russian Hockey team, the winner of Men's Ice Hockey Gold team in the recent South Korean Winter Olympics, was also at the Moscow stadium.

Putin then said the world had seen their Hockey team sing the Russian anthem "a capella" after the International Olympic Committee defined the 168-strong Olympic team as "neutral" (no flag/ no anthem) after the Russian doping scandal; Putin then asked the public to sing along with them the Russian anthem, (but this time with music.)

Putin said "let's go!" which the public, obliging and enthusiastically, did