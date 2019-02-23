First Vice-President of European Commission and top candidate of the Party of European Socialists (PES) for Commission President Frans Timmermans during an interview in Madrid, Spain, 22 February 2019. EPA/J.J.GUILLEN

The resurgence of the extreme right and its links with center-right parties represented a real danger to Europe, the Party of European Socialists' lead candidate for European Commission president has said.

Frans Timmermans, who was in the Spanish capital Madrid for a two-day PES meeting that would end Saturday, has spoken to EFE about his assessment of the situation ahead of the May 26 European elections and Spain's recently called legislative elections set for Apr. 28.

The Dutchman, who was the current First Vice-President of the Commission, said Europe was "paying for a number of crises" including the "resurgence of the extreme right."

Timmermans said the extreme right would "have a stronger position in the new European Parliament than in the present European Parliament, but they can never dominate the Parliament."

He said extreme right parties only agreed on one thing, which was "to destroy the European Union."

"On all other issues they disagree because they need enemies," said the politician.

Timmermans said he had seen a shift in recent years when it came to the slow acceptance of the extreme right, "especially the younger generations of the EPP (European People's Party)."

"You see the EPP government with the extreme right in Austria, you see (Silvio) Berlusconi trying to become friends with (Matteo) Salvini in Italy, you see in Spain now in Andalusia that the Popular Party and Ciudadanos (Citizens) govern with the support of Vox, so things are shifting," he told EFE.

Timmermans said Spanish citizens needed to decide on Apr. 28 "whether they will put Vox in a position to be one of the ruling parties in Spain."

"If they do that, then of course the European position of Spain will be put in jeopardy," he wagered.

"Everything is in the hands of the Spanish voters, of the Spanish citizens, and the Spanish citizens are very, very European," said the former Dutch minister for foreign affairs.

"I do hope we can have a good campaign where the PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers' Party) can come out as a very strong party," he said.

He warned that center-right parties that decided to work with the extreme right "in the assumption that this will neutralize the extreme right" were at risk of "being neutralized themselves."

Timmermans also warned that extreme right ideology "becomes dominant on the right and I see this really as a danger in Europe."

The European Parliament released a poll this week indicating that the EPP could take 183 seats, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats 135 and the Europhobic extreme right about 150.

Despite the projections, which point to a sharp fall for the social-democrats from their current 186 lawmakers owing to problems in countries like Germany, France, and Italy, Timmermans remained optimistic.

"Everything is unpredictable in this election, this is the most unpredictable European election in my memory since the European Parliament was elected for the first time directly in 1979."

"There's everything for us to fight for and there's everything we can win," he told EFE.

The United Kingdom's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was attending the PES conference in Madrid.

By Rafael Cañas