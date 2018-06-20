(FILE) A file photo dated Aug. 7, 2013 showing tourists viewing the parliament buildings in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. EPA-EFE/STEPHEN MORRISON

The legalization of marijuana possession is on its way to becoming law in Canada following a vote by the Senate.

The Senate of Canada announced in a tweet Wednesday that Bill C-45, or the Cannabis Act, would proceed to Royal Assent following 52 votes in favor, 29 against, and two abstentions.

According to a summary published on the Parliament of Canada's website, the Act authorizes the possession, distribution and sales of unspecified amounts of marijuana, and imposes criminal prohibitions on unlawful sales to young people, among other points.

Commenting on the Senate vote, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, "It's been too easy for our kids to get marijuana - and for criminals to reap the profits. Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize & regulate marijuana just passed the Senate. #PromiseKept".

Conservative Senator Linda Frum criticized the Senate move in a tweet, saying "Sad day for Canada's kids."

The issue of marijuana legalization has been a divisive political point in Canada for several years, and was part of Trudeau's campaign platform before he was elected prime minister in 2015.