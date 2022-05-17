After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival returns on Tuesday to the French riviera in its traditional form.
This year’s red carpet will host an array of Hollywood stars including Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba, Michelle Williams, Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins among others.
Cruise will receive a tribute to coincide with the worldwide release of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ while Whitaker is set to be presented with the Palme d'Or Honorary Award for his career that includes films ‘The Last King of Scotland’, ‘Bird’ and ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’.
(...)