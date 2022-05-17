Cannes Film Festival delegate general Thierry Fremaux poses at a photocall ahead of the opening ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Jury members (L-R), French director Ladj Ly, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, Norwegian director Joachim Trier, British actress and director Rebecca Hall, French actor and Jury president Vincent Lindon, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, and US director Jeff Nichols pose during a photocall of the Juries of Feature Films in Competition ahead of the opening ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Workers assemble the red carpet ahead of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival returns on Tuesday to the French riviera in its traditional form.

This year’s red carpet will host an array of Hollywood stars including Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba, Michelle Williams, Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins among others.

Cruise will receive a tribute to coincide with the worldwide release of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ while Whitaker is set to be presented with the Palme d'Or Honorary Award for his career that includes films ‘The Last King of Scotland’, ‘Bird’ and ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’.

(...)