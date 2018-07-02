The Lifeline NGO rescue vessel stranded in the Mediterranean with more than 200 migrants on board about to berth in Malta, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Save Lives members hold a banner outside the Malta Law Courts as Claus-Peter Reisch (not pictured), the captain of the Lifeline NGO vessel rescue ship with 234 migrants on board which finally berthed in Malta on June 27, 2018, is being arraigned in court in Valletta, Malta, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Claus-Peter Reisch, the captain of the The Lifeline NGO rescue ship with 234 migrants on board which finally berthed in Malta on June 27, 2018, is seen coming out of the Malta Law Courts after being arraigned in court in Valletta, Malta, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Claus-Peter Reisch (C), the captain of the Lifeline NGO vessel rescue ship with 234 migrants on board which finally berthed in Malta on June 27, 2018, and his lawyers speak to the media outside the Malta Law Courts after being arraigned in court in Valletta, Malta, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

The captain of a German NGO's migrant rescue vessel was released on bail Monday after attending a court hearing over the ship's alleged irregular registration, according to one of Lifeline's defense lawyers.

Claus-Peter Reisch captained the Lifeline to Malta on June 27 with 234 migrants on board, after six days in limbo in the Mediterranean Sea owing to a political spat.

A court in Valetta has accused the captain of alleged irregularities regarding the rescue vessel's registration, setting bail at 10,000 euros ($11,600), lawyer Daniel Amato told EFE.

While released on bail, Reisch would not be allowed to leave the island, must present himself to authorities once a week and was ordered to sleep on the boat.

The Lifeline was grounded as a precaution in the meantime while the matter was addressed.

The court ordered a search of the ship and scheduled the next hearing for July 5 at 11:30 am.

After picking up the migrants in the Central Mediterranean, Lifeline was denied docking permission by Italy, but granted it by Malta after an agreement was reached with other European countries to resettle those who were rescued.

While the boat operates under a Dutch flag, the government of the Netherlands said last week the ship was not registered with the country.

The NGO's defense has presented documents showing the vessel was registered at a sailing club as a recreational vessel, which the prosecution said meant it could not be used to conduct rescue operations.

The prosecution has said the only charge pressed against the captain for the moment was the registration irregularity, though it has not ruled out further charges.