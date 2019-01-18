An ambulance arrives at the site of a car-bomb blast at a police academy in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 17, 2019. At least eight people were killed. EPA-EFE/MAURICIA DUENAS CASTANEDA

Police stand guard at the site of a car-bomb blast at a police academy in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 17, 2019. At least eight people were killed. EPA-EFE/MAURICIA DUENAS CASTANEDA

Firefighters work at the site of a car-bomb blast at a police academy in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 17, 2019. At least eight people were killed. EPA-EFE/MAURICIA DUENAS CASTANEDA

General view of the place where a car-bomb blast caused an explosion on Jan. 17, 2019, at the Santander General Academy of Police in Bogota, Colombia. At least eight people were killed an 10 injured by the detonation of a car bomb in a parking lot, the Colombian Defense Ministry said. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Two firefighters stand at the place where a car-bomb blast caused an explosion on Jan. 17, 2019, at the Santander General Academy of Police in Bogota, Colombia. At least eight people were killed an 10 injured by the detonation of a car bomb in a parking lot, the Colombian Defense Ministry said. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castaneda

General view of the place where a car-bomb blast caused an explosion on Jan. 17, 2019, at the Santander General Academy of Police in Bogota, Colombia. At least eight people were killed an 10 injured by the detonation of a car bomb in a parking lot, the Colombian Defense Ministry said. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

At least 8 killed in car bomb at police academy in Colombian capital

The attacker was among the 10 people killed Thursday when an SUV packed with explosives blew up inside the Colombian police academy compound in Bogota, President Ivan Duque said.

"The investigation is proceeding and the perpetrator has been identified. We are going to act with all firmness," he told the press while standing at the site of the attack, which also left 54 people wounded.

Attorney General Nestor Humberto Martinez identified the attacker as Jose Aldemar Rojas Rodriguez, a native of the eastern province of Arauca, who died upon detonating 80 kgs (176 lbs) of the high explosive pentolite that he was transporting in an SUV.

"We have managed to establish the material authorship of this abominable crime, this terrorist act," said the AG, who added that Rojas Rodriguez "was the one who entered the academy at 9:30 am (on Thursday) in a gray Nissan Patrol SUV."

Colombia's police and military training schools accept students from other Latin American countries and an Ecuadorian woman was among those killed in the explosion.

"This insane act will not go unpunished," Duque said.

"We Colombians have never submitted to terrorism and this will not be the exception, they won't bend us. We won't give way a single step to those who miserably attack society," the president said.

Duque was accompanied by Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez, Defense Minister Guillermo Botero, Bogota Mayor Enrique Peñalosa, and the commanders of the police and armed forces.