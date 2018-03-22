People gather at the site of a car bomb explosion in downtown Mogadishu, Somalia, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YSUSF WARSAME

Local resident carry away a wounded person after a car bomb exploded in downtown Mogadishu, Somalia, March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YSUSF WARSAME

Eighteen people were killed and 13 others wounded Thursday when a explosives-packed vehicle was detonated outside a Mogadishu hotel frequented by politicians, the spokesman for Somalia's internal security ministry told EFE.

The government has convened an emergency meeting, Abdulasis Ali Hildhiban said.

Islamist terror group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack and said the bomb targeted a meeting at the Hotel Wehliye, Garowe Radio reported.

The hotel lies on Mogadishu's busy Makka Al Mukarama Street, which is packed with restaurants, hotels and government offices.

Most of the casualties were street vendors and pedestrians, media outlets said.

An al-Shabaab attack Feb. 23 on the Somali presidential palace and the intelligence headquarters resulted in 45 deaths, while 512 people perished in the capital last October in a terrorist strike using truck bombs.

Al-Shabaab, which aims to establish a theocracy under strict Islamic law, controls parts of central and southern Somalia.

Analysts say that the al-Qaeda-affiliated group appears to have been emboldened by signs of tension between the Somali government and the military.