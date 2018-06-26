A police officer walks in front of a van that crashed through the front door of the building that houses newspaper De Telegraaf on Basisweg in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 26, 2018. The vehicle went up in flames, causing a large amount of damage to the building. No one was injured in the accident. EFE-EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

A police officers walks in front of a van that crashed through the front door of the building that houses newspaper De Telegraaf on Basisweg in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 26, 2018. The vehicle went up in flames, causing a large amount of damage to the building. No one was injured in the accident. EFE-EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

A view of a van that crashed through the front door of the building that houses newspaper De Telegraaf on Basisweg in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 26, 2018. The vehicle went up in flames, causing a large amount of damage to the building. No one was injured in the accident. EFE-EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

A vehicle on Tuesday rammed into the main foyer of an Amsterdam-based newspaper. Police suspect it was a deliberate attack although no victims were reported, according to the newspaper's own statement.

The incident took place at 4 am, local time (2 am GMT,) when an SUV vehicle drove at high speed into de Telegraaf's newspaper's glass façade and burst into flames.

The attacker fled and was driven away by a waiting car. The Amsterdam fire brigade quickly extinguished the flames, which flared to up to 14 meters high (45 ft,) causing serious material damages.

The newspaper's chief editor, Paul Jansen released a statement on de Telegraaf's online edition: "We will have to wait and see what the police investigation determines, but we continue working and won´t let ourselves be intimidated" and added: "Everything points to intent and, in my opinion, to an attack.

The chief editor added "Since we don't know who the messenger is, we don't know what the message is about. It is clear we must continue with our journalistic work."

According to the newspaper statement, the staff met at 10 am this morning and were briefly addressed by Marc Vangeel, CEO of de Telegraaf Media Group (TMG): "We go back to work shoulder to shoulder. Those who do something like that shock us and we mustn't let that happen."

Dutch police are considering the incident a "directed attack" against the newspaper.