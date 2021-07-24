The first official day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw Ecuador claim its third medal ever in Olympic history, in the cycling road race, while Japan’s Kohei Uchimura missed the chance to win a gymnastics medal in his home country.
Richard Carapaz won the gold medal Friday as he crossed the finish line first of the Fuji circuit in the men’s cycling road race, earning Ecuador’s third ever medal in Olympic history.
Hopeful medalist for hosts Japan, the artistic gymnast Kohei Uchimura, unexpectedly lost his grip and fell during his high bar routine, leaving the favourite and seven-time Olympic medalist prematurely off the podium in his home country. EFE
efe-lv