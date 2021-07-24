Yiwen Sun of China (R) and Ana Maria Popescu of Romania (L) in action during the women's Epee individual Gold Medal Bout during the Fencing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Jessey Voorn (R) of the Netherlands in action against Dejan Majstorovic (L) of Serbia during the Men's Pool Round match between the Netherlands and Serbia in the 3x3 Basketball events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Turkey's Rukiye Yildirim (R) fights with Spain's Adriana Cerezo Iglesias (L) during their Taekwondo Women's -49kg semifinal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand celebrates her win against Adriana Cerezo of Spain during their bout in the Taekwondo Women's -49kg Gold Medal Contest of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador wins the Men's race during the Road Cycling events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls down during the men's Horizontal Bar Qualification in Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Kohei Uchimura of Japan performs during the men's Horizontal Bar Qualification of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

The first official day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw Ecuador claim its third medal ever in Olympic history, in the cycling road race, while Japan’s Kohei Uchimura missed the chance to win a gymnastics medal in his home country.

Richard Carapaz won the gold medal Friday as he crossed the finish line first of the Fuji circuit in the men’s cycling road race, earning Ecuador’s third ever medal in Olympic history.

Hopeful medalist for hosts Japan, the artistic gymnast Kohei Uchimura, unexpectedly lost his grip and fell during his high bar routine, leaving the favourite and seven-time Olympic medalist prematurely off the podium in his home country. EFE

efe-lv