Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib has become the first openly gay NFL player after coming out in a message to his social media followers.

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for,” the 28-year-old said in the video posted Monday.

He added that he would donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a non-profit that offers mental health support and suicide prevention for LGBTQI+ youth.