Tennis player Carlos Alzaraz with his family in his hometown of El Palmar, Spain, on June 6, 2022. EFE/Marcial Guillén

French open quarterfinalist Carlos Alcaraz has been honored in his local village with a street mural, which the 19-year-old inaugurated Monday following his return from Roland Garros.

Alcaraz, who has burst onto the tennis scene, returned to his hometown of El Palmar to spend some time with his family before he travels to London to take part in the Queen’s Club Championship and Wimbledon.

“I want to keep bringing trophies back to the village, to the region of Murcia (in southeast Spain), and thanks very much to all of you,” Alcaraz told a crowd gathered in front of the new street art painted on the side of an El Palmar building.

