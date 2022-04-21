Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ?racetrack in Montmelo outside Barcelona, Spain, 25 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (R) of Scuderia Ferrari walks through the paddock on the Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Carlos Sainz has renewed his contract with Scuderia Ferrari for a further two seasons, the Spanish race driver announced Thursday.

Sainz, who has clinched eight podiums in F1 races, shared the news on the eve of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola (Italy)

"I am delighted to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari. I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that all my expectations have been exceeded," Sainz said in a statement.

(...)