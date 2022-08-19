Casemiro has decided to leave Real Madrid to sign for Manchester United, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Friday.
“I spoke to him about this topic this morning. He wants a new challenge, a new opportunity.
“I understand, the club understands. Because of what Casemiro has done for this club and the person he is, we have to respect this desire he has.
“There are negotiations in place, but nothing is official. He's still a Real Madrid player. But he wants to leave. If he leaves and they reach a deal, we have the resources to replace him.”
