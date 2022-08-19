Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's head coach, during the press conference in Madrid, Spain on August 19, 2022. EFE/ Mariscal

Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe CF at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 09 April 2022. EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Casemiro has decided to leave Real Madrid to sign for Manchester United, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Friday.

“I spoke to him about this topic this morning. He wants a new challenge, a new opportunity.

“I understand, the club understands. Because of what Casemiro has done for this club and the person he is, we have to respect this desire he has.

“There are negotiations in place, but nothing is official. He's still a Real Madrid player. But he wants to leave. If he leaves and they reach a deal, we have the resources to replace him.”

(...)