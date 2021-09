People line up to withdraw money from banks as banks allowed only $200 withdrawal per week from an account at their central branches in Kabul, Afgahnistan, 01 September 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A severe cash crunch and rising prices have plunged Afghanistan into a deep economic crisis after the Taliban seized power and the consequent blockage of international aid.

The partial paralysis of private banks and the closure of several offices since Aug.16 after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban had forced people to withdraw money and panic stockpiling of essential commodities as fear and uncertainty loomed over the country.EFE

