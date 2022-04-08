Protesters belonging to the General Central of Workers of Peru (CGTP) and the Unitary Union of Workers in Education of Peru (SUTEP) march through the streets demanding that Peru's President Pedro Castillo fulfill his electoral promises and the closure of the Peruvian Congress, in Lima, Peru, 07 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia

Peru’s president Pedro Castillo tried Thursday to defuse the political crisis in the country with a meeting of the council of ministers at the epicenter of the truckers' protests, while a state of emergency was issued for highways and his supporters took to the streets of Lima.

Castillo began the day with an open meeting of the council of ministers in the city of Huncayo, which last week was the center of the protests for the now 10-day trucker strike.

There, he apologized for previously stating that "some leaders and ringleaders" had been paid to carry out the strike and encouraged people to take to the streets to protest peacefully.

(...)