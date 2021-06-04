The candidate for the Presidency of Peru Pedro Castillo (top-L), of the Peru Libre party, speaks from a balcony in front of hundreds of his supporters during an event marking the closure of his campaign ahead of the second round of presidential elections, in Plaza Dos de Mayo, in Lima, Peru, 03 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Stringer

The candidate for the Presidency of Peru Pedro Castillo (C), of the Peru Libre party, celebrates along with his wife Lilia Paredes Navarro (R), in front of hundreds of his supporters during an event marking the closure of his campaign ahead of the second round of presidential elections, in Plaza Dos de Mayo, in Lima, Peru, 03 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Stringer

The candidate for the Presidency of Peru Keiko Fujimori (top, C), of the Popular Force party, greets from a truck her supporters during an event marking the closure of her campaign ahead of the second round of presidential elections, at the Las Palomas oval in the Villa El Salvador district in Lima, Peru, 03 June 2021. EPA-EFE/John Reyes

The candidate for the Presidency of Peru Keiko Fujimori, from the Fuerza Popular party, celebrates during an event marking the closure of her campaign ahead of the second round of presidential elections, at the Las Palomas oval in the Villa El Salvador district in Lima, Peru, 03 June 2021. EPA-EFE/John Reyes

With promises of economic and political change, to "save" Peru from "communism" and to defeat Covid-19, presidential candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori closed their campaigning ahead of the second round of elections on Sunday.

Leftist Castillo and the right-wing Fujimori staged massive rallies on Thursday in the central Plaza Dos de Mayo and the district of Villa El Salvador, respectively, despite gatherings being prohibited due to the health emergency.

Without the authorities intervening, the rallies were the culmination of one of the most polarized campaigns of recent decades in a country faced with proposals for economic and political change on one hand, and a defense of the neoliberal model that has prevailed for three decades, on the other.

Forecasts indicate Sunday's elections will be fought "vote by vote," and the winner will take over from interim president Francisco Sagasti on July 28, the bicentennial of Peruvian independence.