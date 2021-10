A Shan State Army (SSA)'s guerrila aims his gun next to another comrade during an armed training at the rebel jungle stronghold of Doi Tailang in Myanmar's Shan state along the Thai-Myanmar border, Myanmar, Saturday 28 January 2006. EPA-EFE/FILERUNGROJ YONGRIT

A small group of refugees from Myanmar carrying a few belongings after they crossed the border near a small village at an undisclosed location at the border between India and Myanmar to seek shelter in the area of Mizoram, India, 20 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANGZUALA HMAR

The Chin National Army (CNA), one of the ethnic guerrilla groups resisting the military junta in Myanmar, Wednesday attacked a military convoy in the western Chin region.

The gunbattle took place on the outskirts of Hakha, the capital of the Chin region bordering India.

“We have unconfirmed reports that six Myanmar Army personnel were killed” in the ongoing gunfight, ANC spokesperson Salai Htet told EFE. EFE