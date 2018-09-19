The regional president of Spain's affluent Catalonia region on Wednesday said he would not accept an offer from the Spanish prime minister to hold a referendum on the level of Catalan self-governance if it did not include an option for full independence.

In an interview with EFE, Quim Torra said he wanted more clarity from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who at the beginning of the month suggested that Catalonia should hold a ballot on the level of its autonomy within Spain in order to normalize relations with the region but ruled out the possibility of an independence referendum.

"I hope that in October we can put our clear intentions on the table and know exactly what the political proposal from Sanchez is," Torra said, referring to a scheduled meeting with the PM, a Socialist, before adding that nobody knew exactly what extended self-governance exactly entailed.

He said it would not accept anything less than what Scotland was offered by Westminster in 2014.

That year, Scots went to the polls to vote in an independence referendum authorized by the erstwhile United Kingdom prime minister David Cameron. Some 55.3 percent of the electorate opted to remain a part of the UK, while 44.7 percent voted yes to the question: "Should Scotland be an independent country?"

On Oct. 1, 2017, the regional Catalan government under Carles Puigdemont unilaterally staged its own independence referendum despite warnings from the Spanish government – led by the then prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, a conservative – that it was illegal and would not be recognized.

An overwhelming 92 percent of those who took part voted to leave but many pro-union supporters boycotted the ballot because they did not acknowledge its validity.

The final turnout was around 43 percent or 5.3 million people.

On Oct. 27, the Catalan regional parliament – then, as now, dominated by pro-independence parties – voted for and approved a unilateral declaration of independence.

The Constitutional Court, the highest rung of Spanish judiciary, deemed it unconstitutional and the right-wing Popular Party in government was quick to trigger Article 155 of the Constitution to reel back Catalan autonomy, liquidate the regional government and parliament and oust the entire cabinet, including Puigdemont.

Legal proceedings began shortly thereafter and several prominent Catalan politicians and pro-independence figureheads, including former vice president, Oriol Junqueras, former regional interior minister, Joaquim Forn and two leaders of pro-separatist civil groups, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, remained in custody pending an investigation into alleged rebellion and sedition linked to the ballot.

Puigdemont fled with a handful of colleagues to Belgium to avoid an arrest warrant for the same possible charges.

Torra, a former journalist and lawyer, was voted to the regional presidency in May once powers were restored to the Catalan parliament.

Sanchez, in turn, came to power in June off the back of a no-confidence vote against Rajoy in Spain's lower chamber.

His announcement that Catalonia could hold a vote on the extent of its self-governance marked a softening in the government's position on the northeastern Spanish region, although, like many of Spain's mainstream parties, the Socialists have also ruled out any possibility it would grant the region a full secessionist vote.