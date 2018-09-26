Mossos d'Esquadra regional policemen remove the tents set by pro-independence sympathizers at the square of San Jaume in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 26 September 2018. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

Catalan regional police on Wednesday removed tents set up last year by pro-independence activists on a central square in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona.

Mossos d'Esquadra agents descended on Sant Jaume Square in front of the regional Parliament building, where they dismantled the camp over "security concerns."

A spokesperson for the force told EFE it was not an operation to evict those camping out but rather to remove structures inside which dangerous objects could be concealed, given that Spain was on terror alert level 4 (the second-highest on a scale of 5).

Officers piled the materials into a fenced-off area on the square, before loading up a van and taking them away from the site.

Catalan authorities on Oct. 27, 2017 unilaterally declared independence from Spain, a move that came shortly after they organized an illegal independence referendum.

The regional president, Carles Puigdemont, was dismissed from his post by Spain's then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, and he subsequently fled to Belgium.

Along with other former members of his cabinet, Puigdemont faces charges in Spain for rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.