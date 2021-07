Hundreds of people queue up to get vaccinated in Barcelona. EFE/FILE/Marta Pérez

A Covid-19 patient is taken to the Delta building of the University Hospital of Bellvitge, Barcelona, where only patients with symptoms or sick from the pandemic are admitted, 11 July 2021. EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

The High Court of Justice of Catalonia greenlit Friday a nighttime curfew in 161 municipalities of the northeastern Spanish region as Covid-19 cases rise and hospitals face growing pressure.

The 1am to 6am curfew, that will affect Barcelona, will be in force for seven days in areas with over 5,000 inhabitants and an incidence rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 people. EFE