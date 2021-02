A spectacular eruption is underway on Etna volcano with a strong explosive activity from the south-east crater and the emission of a high cloud of lava ash that disperses towards the south, Sicily island, southern Italy, 16 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO

A spectacular eruption is underway on Etna volcano with a strong explosive activity from the south-east crater and the emission of a high cloud of lava ash that disperses towards the south, Sicily island, southern Italy, 16 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO

The Sicilian city of Catania and its suburbs on Wednesday awoke to a dusting of ash following the recent eruption of Mount Etna.

Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupted on Tuesday evening, sending a kilometer-high column of smoke and ash into the sky for around one hour. Authorities temporarily closed Catania's airport and prohibited the use of bicycles and motorbikes on roads affected by the fallout. EFE-EPA