Residents try to contain a fire at Koorainghat, near Taree, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A rise in temperature, a dry environment and strong winds complicated the dowsing of bushfires that swept eastern Australia on Tuesday and which have claimed the lives of at least three people.

"Catastrophic" conditions, according to firefighters, mainly affect the states of New South Wales and Queensland, where more than 50 fires continued to burn since last week, with at least 30 of them not yet contained. EFE-EPA