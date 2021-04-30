AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini (No. 7) converts a penalty against Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on Thursday, 29 April 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Harry Maguire (L) in action against Edin Dzeko of AS Roma during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on Thursday, 29 April 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (C) celebrates with teammate Victor Lindelof after scoring against AS Roma during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on Thursday, 29 April 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani scores a goal against AS Roma during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on 29 April 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring against AS Roma during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg in Manchester, England, on Thursday, 29 April 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani each scored twice Thursday to lead Manchester United 6-2 over AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to have at least one foot in the final, set for May 26 in Gdansk, after rebounding from a 1-2 deficit at half time.

Eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage and with no realistic hope of overtaking Manchester City for the Premier League title, United's only option for a trophy this season is the Europa League, a competition they won in 2017.