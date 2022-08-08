A ceasefire to end a flare-up in fighting between Israel and the Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip held overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
The situation along Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip remained quiet since the Egyptian-brokered agreement to halt three days of violence that left 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, dead and more than 360 injured took effect late Sunday.
"What is needed is a careful and gradual return to the normal routine," Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav said, according to local media.
Israel on Monday also announced the re-opening of border crossings into the coastal enclave for humanitarian purposes.
