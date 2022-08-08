An Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, by the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from the northern of the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Rockets are fired by fighters from Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from the northern of the Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

A long exposure of an Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepting a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, by the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from the northern of the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Ceasefire between Israel, Islamic Jihad holds after days of fighting

A ceasefire to end a flare-up in fighting between Israel and the Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip held overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The situation along Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip remained quiet since the Egyptian-brokered agreement to halt three days of violence that left 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, dead and more than 360 injured took effect late Sunday.

"What is needed is a careful and gradual return to the normal routine," Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav said, according to local media.

Israel on Monday also announced the re-opening of border crossings into the coastal enclave for humanitarian purposes.

