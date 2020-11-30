People stand in a line prior voting during the second round of Municipal elections at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/FABIO MOTTA

The candidate for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro of The Democrats party Eduardo Paes waves after voting during the second round of Municipal elections at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/FABIO MOTTA

A Brazilian man reacts after voting during the second round of municipal elections in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters after voting during the second round of Municipal elections at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Center-right candidates on Sunday won the mayoralties of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the latter where "Bolsonarism" suffered a new blow after the defeat of the current councilor, the evangelical bishop Marcelo Crivella, in the runoff municipal elections in Brazil.

Some 38 million voters, 25 percent of the total, went Sunday to the polls to elect mayors in the second round in 57 large cities of the country, including Recife, where the Workers' Party (PT) of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accepted his fate after losing the possibility of winning any large cities. EFE-EPA