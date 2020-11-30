Center-right candidates on Sunday won the mayoralties of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the latter where "Bolsonarism" suffered a new blow after the defeat of the current councilor, the evangelical bishop Marcelo Crivella, in the runoff municipal elections in Brazil.
Some 38 million voters, 25 percent of the total, went Sunday to the polls to elect mayors in the second round in 57 large cities of the country, including Recife, where the Workers' Party (PT) of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accepted his fate after losing the possibility of winning any large cities. EFE-EPA