People walk during partial relaxation in the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 03 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri women row a boat on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 03 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boat man takes a nap inside his boat on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 03 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri boat men take on the Banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 03 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boat man walks near parked boats on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 03 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

The Indian central bank Friday slashed the growth forecast to 9.5 percent from an earlier estimate of 10.5 percent after a devastating second wave of the coronavirus hampered its recovery efforts.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also left policy lending rates unchanged at a record low level of 4 percent to support the recovery following the slump caused by the widespread Covid-19 infections.

In a virtual address to the media, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the bank would continue with the “accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis.”

Das said the increased spread of Covid-19 infections in rural areas had posed downside risks for the Indian economy.

“(The) real GDP growth is now projected at 9.5 percent in 2021-22,” the bank governor said,

He estimated the rate of 18.5 percent in Q1, 7.9 percent in Q2, 7.2 percent in Q3, and 6.6 percent in Q4 of the financial year.