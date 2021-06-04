The Indian central bank Friday slashed the growth forecast to 9.5 percent from an earlier estimate of 10.5 percent after a devastating second wave of the coronavirus hampered its recovery efforts.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also left policy lending rates unchanged at a record low level of 4 percent to support the recovery following the slump caused by the widespread Covid-19 infections.
In a virtual address to the media, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the bank would continue with the “accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis.”
Das said the increased spread of Covid-19 infections in rural areas had posed downside risks for the Indian economy.
“(The) real GDP growth is now projected at 9.5 percent in 2021-22,” the bank governor said,
He estimated the rate of 18.5 percent in Q1, 7.9 percent in Q2, 7.2 percent in Q3, and 6.6 percent in Q4 of the financial year.