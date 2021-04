Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno speaks during his meeting with the Israeli President (not pictured) at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 25 November 2018. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Chad’s President Idriss Deby on Tuesday died after sustaining injuries in clashes with rebel forces, a day after he secured a sixth term in office, the central African country’s army said.

Military spokesperson Azem Bermandoa Agouna said in a televised statement that Deby succumbed to wounds he sustained while he was “defending territorial integrity on the battlefield.”EFE

