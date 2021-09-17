Venice (Italy), 03/09/2021.- US actor Timothee Chalamet (R) and US actress Zendaya arrive for the premiere of 'Dune' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2021. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival running from 01 to 11 September. (Cine, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Venice (Italy), 03/09/2021.- (L-R) Spanish actor Javier Bardem, US actress Zendaya, Swedish-British actress Rebecca Ferguson, Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, US actor Timothee Chalamet, Guatemalan-US actor Oscar Isaac and US actor Josh Brolin pose at a photocall for 'Dune' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2021. The movie is presented out competition at the festival running from 01 to 11 September. (Cine, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Venice (Italy), 03/09/2021.- US actor Timothee Chalamet arrives for the premiere of 'Dune' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2021. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival running from 01 to 11 September. (Cine, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Timothee Chalamet, the star of the film adaptation of “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuve that is hitting theaters worldwide this week, says the movie has both artistic and commercial appeal in equal measure.

“I don’t think this is easily categorizable,” Chalamet told Efe at the Venice Film Festival. “I think it's equally arthouse and has the engagement of a 'bigger film', but it's Denis Villeneuve film, too. And he’s made films like ‘Arrival’ (2016), that were engaging on a mass level, but he’s also made films like ‘Enemy’ (2013) (...) which is weird as hell (...) in a beautiful way.”

The actor, who shot to fame in “Call Me by Your Name” (2017) and has quickly become one of the leading stars of his generation, described how Christopher Nolan’s films such as “The Dark Knight” and “Inception”, “films you’d see in a big theater that was packed full of people but that were artful, still engaging, the pace wasn’t slowed down.”

