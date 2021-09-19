Filipino boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao performs during the launch of his own crypto currency in Manila, Philippines 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE?MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao on Sunday confirmed his bid to run for president in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination from his faction of the ruling PDP-Laban Party. EFE

grc-jt