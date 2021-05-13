The Estadio Do Dragao in Porto will host the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29.

UEFA expects the Portuguese venue to fit 6,000 supporters from each team, with a total of 12,000 tickets going on sale “as soon as possible from today.”

The clash was originally meant to be played in Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium, but the UK government’s travel restrictions would not allow domestic fans of either English team to attend the final.

Turkey is included on the UK’s red list of Covid-19 travel destinations, which prompted UEFA to change venues when the Portuguese Football Federation offered to organize the match.

“After a year of fans being locked out of stadiums,” UEFA said “everything needed to be done to ensure the supporters of the two finalist teams could attend.”