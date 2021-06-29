French luxury brand Chanel celebrates Tuesday 100 years of its iconic Chanel No.5 fragrance, the best-selling perfume in history.

Created in 1921 by ‘Coco’ Chanel and French-Russian perfumer Ernest Beaux, the fragrance became more than just a perfume.

No. 5 became a symbol of desire, success and a cultural phenomenon worn by Hollywood stars, featured in movies and displayed at museums.

To celebrate its centenary, the luxury brand is launching a new beauty collection which will be sold in eight pop-up stores in fashion capitals including Paris, London, Seoul and Hong Kong, among others.

(...)