A day after the Chilean government announced a pending "state of exception" in several communities on its northern border and the entry into force of the new immigration law, confusion and discontent are increasing among foreigners at the border crossing points with Bolivia.

In Colchane on the Bolivian border, in Tamarugal province, dozens of migrants jammed the border crossing point without any certainty that they would be allowed to enter Chile and fearing that they might be sent back to Bolivia, EFE learned. EFE