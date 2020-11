A woman places flowers in a fence in memory of victims of a volcanic eruption, at the cordon to the port in Whakatane, New Zealand, 10 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Charges have been laid against 13 parties in relation to the eruption of Whakaari/White Island that claimed 22 lives, the country’s workplace health and safety regulator announced on Monday.

Forty-seven people were on the volcanic island, about 50 kilometers off the central-east coast of the North Island, when it erupted on Dec. 9 last year. EFE-EPA